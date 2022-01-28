The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 281,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $134.02. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,300. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

