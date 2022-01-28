The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 60,977 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,977 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.71% of Incyte worth $108,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

