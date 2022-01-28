The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 178,612 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $143,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of TMUS opened at $106.03 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

