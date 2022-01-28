The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $102.46 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Prologis worth $102,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

