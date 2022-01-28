The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $118.16 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of Parker-Hannifin worth $118,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $308.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $255.79 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

