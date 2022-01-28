The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 6,080 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $115,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

