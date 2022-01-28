The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 34,283 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.45% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $126,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

