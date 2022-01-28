The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Middleby stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.07. The stock had a trading volume of 553,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,198. Middleby has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.47.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth about $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4,943.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 145.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after buying an additional 644,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Middleby by 478.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after buying an additional 397,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.