The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

NYSE:PNC opened at $204.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.98 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

