The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $99.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.97. 129,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

