The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target Cut to CHF 360

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWGAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

