The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,160 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,160 ($29.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.01) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,442.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

