TheStreet Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to D

TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of AOUT opened at $15.93 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.12.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.