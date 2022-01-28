TheStreet Downgrades CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) to C+

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

CoreCard stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. CoreCard has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

