TheStreet Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

