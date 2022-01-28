Tim M. Wan Sells 20,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $955,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASAN opened at $45.46 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

