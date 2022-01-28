Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.30 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58.30 ($0.79). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 89,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of £194.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.18.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

