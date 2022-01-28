Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.30 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58.30 ($0.79). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 89,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of £194.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.18.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

