Timothy H. Young Sells 12,750 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DBX opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,860,000 after acquiring an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,678,000 after acquiring an additional 383,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

