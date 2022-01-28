Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other reports. boosted their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Toast from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46. Toast has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Analysts expect that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

