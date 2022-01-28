Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $136.78

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.78 and traded as low as $117.50. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 102,195 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.06.

About Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

