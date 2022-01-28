Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $136.78

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.78 and traded as low as $117.50. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 102,195 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.