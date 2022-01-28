Toncoin (TONCOIN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Billion

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $3.46 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00005906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.65 or 0.06662272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,909.61 or 1.00015097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051900 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.