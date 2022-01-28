Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 1,340.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TOSYY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. 42,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

