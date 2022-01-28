Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 1,340.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of TOSYY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. 42,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $23.60.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
