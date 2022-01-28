Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.16

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.16 and traded as high as C$45.08. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$43.17, with a volume of 1,615,812 shares trading hands.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.22.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,247.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,861,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$388,552,962.77. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,100 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,695. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

