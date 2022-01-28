Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.73. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 22,626 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $214.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 296,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 97.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.