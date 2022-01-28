Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $209.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.47. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

