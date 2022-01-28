Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,798 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,263% compared to the typical volume of 719 put options.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,737. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.79.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

