Traders Purchase Large Volume of Qualtrics International Call Options (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,717 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 356% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,474 call options.

XM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,520,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.