Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,877 shares of company stock worth $2,004,436. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

