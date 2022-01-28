Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.33

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $8.01. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 34,134 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $200.10 million, a P/E ratio of -409.80 and a beta of 0.56.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter.
About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.