Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.33

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $8.01. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 34,134 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $200.10 million, a P/E ratio of -409.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 61.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.