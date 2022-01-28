TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

