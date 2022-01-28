Tricon Residential Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,342% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $38,174,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $14,689,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $4,814,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $359,000.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

TCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

