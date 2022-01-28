Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

TSE stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

