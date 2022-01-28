Trinseo S.A. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trinseo in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.