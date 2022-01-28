TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

