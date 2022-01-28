Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

LON:EBOX opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.69).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

