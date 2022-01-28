TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.21. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

