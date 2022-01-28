Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Truist Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $8.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.17. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $172.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

