Truist Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,082,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 302,613 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 571,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

