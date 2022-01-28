Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in HSBC by 3,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 698,838 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HSBC by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 395,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.

HSBC stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.