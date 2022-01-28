Truist Financial Corp Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,793,000 after buying an additional 58,619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 2,761,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after buying an additional 358,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 108,156 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

