Truist Financial Corp Has $281,000 Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Skillz were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Skillz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SKLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. cut their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

In other news, CRO Casey Chafkin purchased 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

