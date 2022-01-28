Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $50,527,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,461 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,790,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,909,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.12, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

