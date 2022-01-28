Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $9,451,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 262.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.88 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,911 shares of company stock worth $111,956,279. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

