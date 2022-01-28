Truist Financial Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 154,378 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

