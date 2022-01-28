Truist Financial Weighs in on 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.56 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

