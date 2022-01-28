Truist Financial Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Truist Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

