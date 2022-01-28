Tsai Capital Corp Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tsai Capital Corp lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.6% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $140.95. 151,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,278. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $162.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

