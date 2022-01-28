Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Down 4.8%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.51. 62,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,274,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRQ. decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

