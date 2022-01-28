Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Down 4.8%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 62,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,274,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $684,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

