Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.83.
TRQ opened at C$23.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$26.45.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
