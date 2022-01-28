Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.83.

TRQ opened at C$23.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

